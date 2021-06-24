National blood shortage felt on local level

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— There’s a blood shortage across the country and Macon is no different.

The Red Cross collects blood nationally, but they say the blood shortage is unlike any other that they’ve seen. They think it’s due to the delays in care caused by the pandemic. In the last three months, they’ve distributed 75,000 blood products above normal.

Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the American Red Cross of Georgia, says you can help by donating blood.

“The need is ongoing. We always have sick patients, there are always traumas, cancer patients, obstetric emergencies, organ transplants, cardiac surgeries that are all requiring blood all the time,” Dr. Lasky said.

