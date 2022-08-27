National Black Growers Council holds Model Farm Field Day

MONTEZUMA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The National Black Growers Council partnered with the USDA to speak with farmers in Macon County about the advances in agriculture in Georgia.

Executive Director of the USDA Farmer’s Service Agency, Arthur Tripp, spoke to row crop producers about the different resources they can use.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to come and engage with current and future producers, but there’s a whole host of information out there to help and support our producers,” Tripp said. “They don’t know about the disaster program, they don’t know about a micro loan versus an operating loan versus a equipment loan so it’s great to be able to unpack that and just walk our producers through.”

State Representative Patty Bentley also spoke to the farmers. As a member of the agriculture committee for the Georgia House of Representatives, she says it’s important for farmers to be connected to resources that they need.

“This event was a great opportunity to bring farmers in the same place to provide them with information that can help them continue to be farmers in the State of Georgia,” said Representative Bentley.

To learn more about what resources producers can use, you can visit www.fsa.usda.gov.