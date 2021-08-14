National Bikers Roundup for fun at Georgia National Fairgrounds

Bikers are stopping in Perry for vendors, music, food, and fun.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The National Bikers Roundup kicked off the weekend with fun and smiles.

“I always say it’s like a big family reunion, and just like the beauty you see out here, we all come together as one,” said vendor, Shanna Bennett.

The roundup is the largest camping motorcycle rally in the US, and is organized by a group of African American motorcycle clubs. Its location changes every year, and this year the roundup chose Perry.

Bikers are at the National Fairgrounds to visit with friends and vendors, see motorcycle demonstrations and music acts.

“So far everything has been great, everyone is really social and friendly,” said biker, Lumas Rose.

Erin Flournoy with the Georgia National Fairgrounds, says the event is expected to help the local economy.

“The people that stay here are staying in the hotels, they’re going out to the restaurants, they’re going out to the convenience stores, filling up their gas tanks, going out to the local stores and getting supplies that they need, so they’re really helping out the middle Georgia area,” Flournoy explained.

Flournoy says more than 40,000 bikers are expected to make their way to Middle Georgia this weekend.

Vendors like Shanna Bennett, owner of “I Am Klassy”, says she’s happy to help give the city a boost.

“With the pandemic and everything… I think it’s basically helping the businesses and the city by giving back so I love it,” Bennett said.

The Bikers Roundup will last until Sunday. Tickets are $30 and the Fairgrounds asks you bring a mask.