NASCAR Cup Series to open 2024 playoffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) is set to play a pivotal role in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, hosting the opening race of the playoffs with the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, September 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

March 19, 2023 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (HHP/Garry Eller)

HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) is set to play a pivotal role in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, hosting the opening race of the playoffs with the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, September 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

The race, which will be broadcast on USA Network, PRN Radio and SiriusXM, promises to deliver high speeds and higher stakes across 400 miles of intense competition.

“No track in NASCAR has more momentum than Atlanta Motor Speedway, with more people experiencing the new-look AMS and incredible racing each year,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said. “Things just got even more exciting for our races in 2024, with AMS playing a key role in crowning next year’s NASCAR Cup Series champion!”

This marks the first time Atlanta will host the opening race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The last noteworthy race at AMS in a playoff context was in 2008, featuring a fierce title battle between Carl Edwards and Jimmie Johnson. Edwards won in Atlanta, while Johnson claimed the championship.

Before the playoffs, NASCAR will make its first 2024 visit to AMS for the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, February 25, also at 3 p.m. ET. That race will be broadcast on FOX, PRN Radio and SiriusXM.

Alongside its Cup Series events, AMS will also host two Xfinity Series races and a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event. The speedway’s spring race weekend will feature a NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, February 24, with the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250. Tickets for both weekends are on sale now with special discounts available until October 31.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins with the exhibition Clash event at L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 4. The Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set for Sunday, February 18.

Click here to see the full 2024 NASCAR schedule, which was released on Wednesday.

For more on the 2024 NASCAR events at Atlanta Motor Speedway, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.