Naomi Judd’s death offers reminder of need for mental health awareness

Country music star Naomi Judd died on Saturday, one day ahead of the start of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Country music star Naomi Judd died on Saturday, one day ahead of the start of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Her daughters released a statement to the Associated Press Saturday saying they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.”

We spoke with Macon Mental Health Matters Program Director Andrea Cooke. She says Macon is addressing mental health access head-on but that increasing access to mental health resources across the state is crucial.

She says Judd’s death shows anyone can be affected.

“Naomi Judd had a quintessential life from everyone looking in at her and it still wasn’t enough,” she said. “I think that we need to do more early on to make sure people have unfettered access to mental health services. There should be no barrier.”

Macon Mental Health Matters will host a Mental Health Pop-Up Gym at Frank Johnson Recreation Center on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.