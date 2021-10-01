Myriad Genetics creates new genetics assessment that helps tell risk of breast cancer

In order to help detect the risk of women getting breast cancer, Myriad created a new assessment.

ATLANTA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— October 1 marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to research, breast cancer affects one out of eight women in the U.S.

In order to help detect the risk of women getting breast cancer, Myriad created a new assessment.

Compared to other genetic tests, this one helps to detect cancer in women off every ethnicity.

You first have to visit their website here.

Then through the assessment, you will be asked questions based on both your parents to help accurately provide results.

Myriad Genetics then compiles a list of genetic markers, personal risk and family history to help create results.

Once you get the results, share them with your doctor or medical expert.

Dr. Ifeyinwa Stitt, a Board Certified OBGYN partnered with Myriad Genetics. She says, “If you are at high risk you go and you see your health care provider, you have a conversation with them, they in turn will order a test either blood or even saliva it’s pretty quick with about a two week turn around and together you guys can sit and look and determine what your actual risk is.”

The assessment is free for everyone.