MWA wins all three Georgia drinking water taste test competitions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time ever, the Macon Water Authority won all three state drinking water taste test competitions.

The Georgia Association of Water Professionals held its annual conference and expo in Savannah. That’s where the MWA won the People’s Choice Award for Best Tasting Drinking Water in Georgia. The honor is decided by approximately 2,000 conference attendees sampling water from eight district winners.

Earlier this year, the MWA won the Best Tasting Drinking Water for the state’s District 5. The Macon Water Authority then won the Best Tasting Drinking Water in Georgia competition. The MWA had to battle among eight district winners during the Georgia Association of Water Professionals Spring Conference in Columbus.

Another highlight during the annual conference and expo in Savannah, MWA Director of Sewer Conveyance & Water Distribution Darryl Macy received the Nathan Meredith DeJarnette Award. The Award recognizes a GAWP Member who has demonstrated outstanding accomplishments in operating a water or water pollution control facility, or who has provided outstanding service instructing and training other operators, or contributed to the advancement of the operation field, and/or developed operational devices, techniques, or programs.