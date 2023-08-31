MWA Director of Water Treatment selected for state leadership position

Gary McCoy is now in line to lead the Georgia Association of Water Professionals as President in two years.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Water Authority Director of Water Treatment Gary McCoy received a top state leadership position during the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP) Conference & Expo in Savannah. McCoy was selected as the GAWP Vice President for the 2023-24 Program Year.

“I think about my humble background and start in the water industry, when I was sweeping floors at my first job, and I never imagined being in this position,” says McCoy, upon his selection as GAWP Vice President. “Of all of the industry awards and achievements I’ve been blessed with, this is the most special because it’s my peers who are entrusting me to lead this great organization.”

McCoy has 41 years of experience in the water industry. He started his career at the City of Cartersville in 1981, as a custodian in the Cartersville Water Plant. According to a news release from the MWA, McCoy transferred to the Cartersville Wastewater Plant, where he earned his wastewater operator certification, before coming back to the Cartersville Water Plant as a certified water plant operator. In 1994, McCoy was promoted to Assistant Plant Manager at the Cartersville Plant, before becoming Water Plant Superintendent two years later.

After serving 21 years at the City of Cartersville, McCoy accepted a position as Plant Manager at the City of Atlanta’s Hemphill Water Plant – one of the largest facilities within one of the largest water systems in the state.

“I learned that the work of a water professional is more than just a paycheck, it’s an opportunity to serve and to attain personal and professional growth,” notes McCoy. “I never imagined I’d meet so many great people and have the lifestyle the water profession has afforded me. I’m forever grateful for the opportunities and experiences this industry has provided.”

McCoy joined the Macon Water Authority in 2003 as Plant Superintendent. Just six months later, he was named MWA Director of Water Treatment. The Macon Water Authority says his leadership has been responsible for state and national industry accolades for excellence in water treatment and operations. This includes multiple Plant of the Year Awards and Platinum Awards for 100% compliance. The MWA also received the 2009 AWWA Award for Best Tasting Drinking Water in North America and recent Taste Test victories in Georgia.

According to the MWA, McCoy is not new to leadership positions within the industry. He has served on the GAWP Board of Directors, as a GAWP District Director, as Chairman of the GAWP Diversity Committee, as a Member of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) National Diversity & Inclusion Committee, and as an elected Member of the AWWA Board of Directors, among other avenues of service.

McCoy is now in line to lead the Association as President in two years, when he will accept the gavel at the Annual Conference in 2025.