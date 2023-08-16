MWA celebrates being chosen as best tasting drinking water in Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority (MWA) was recently awarded the people’s choice award for the best tasting water at the Georgia Association of Water Professionals Expo.

It’s the latest in a list of accolades for MWA, which was also recognized recently as having the best tasting water in both the district and the state.

Out of 2,000 attendees at the expo, MWA was chosen for all three best tasting water awards, marking the first time the organization has achieved this distinction.

“This is safe, good water for the people of Macon, and they ought to be proud of the work that we do behind the scenes to make sure they get that water,” Manager Darryl Macy said.

“You do not have to go to your local stores to buy any tap water because you think its the best,” Gary McCoy, Director of Water Operations, said. “You’ve got the best tasting water at the cheapest price here.”

MWA leaders hope the recognition and awards attract more people to Macon-Bibb County.