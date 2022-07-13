Museum of Aviation’s 36th auction, raffle and taste of local cuisine happening Saturday

The Museum of Aviation is hosting its 36th annual Auction, Raffle, and Taste of Local Cuisine on Saturday, July 16, and you have the potential to win $20,000!

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—

The event is happening at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry. Your ticket gets you access to 21 local vendors.

The Museum of Aviation’s Public Relations and Marketing Specialist, Lacey Meador, says the auction is a fundraiser for the National STEM Academy.

“We want to have our local children thriving in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” Meador said. “So by getting the funds from this auction, we’re able to pour that back into what we do to serve our community.”

Tickets for the event are $100, and that automatically enters you in a raffle to win $20,000.

You can buy tickets online until 4 p.m. Friday, or you can buy tickets at the door Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 at the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building.