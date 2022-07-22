Museum of Aviation unveils new exhibit created by students

Students were tasked to to create an exhibit, and tie in a connection to the Robins Air Force Base.

The Cyber security exhibit

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Museum of Aviation unveiled a new cyber security exhibit designed by high school students.

The exhibit is part of a six-week long camp through the Georgia Tech Research Center. Students were tasked to to create an exhibit, and tie in a connection to the Robins Air Force Base.

Erin Tapp is the Collections Manager at the Museum of Aviation. She said the group was very professional.

“They took the lead as adults even though they are technically minors. They were very professional when they presented their ideas to us and when they presented their plan,” said Tapp.

Trey Jones is a rising senior at Houston County High School. He was apart of the group that helped bring the exhibit to life. Jones said everyone’s different background was crucial to the project.

“Tatum is good at arts and designs and Walker is good at theater and all of these aspects we were all able to combine them to help us make this project. All of these elements were essential,” said Jones.

Tapp said the exhibit is expected to be up for the remainder of the year. It’s located on the second floor of the Eagle Building.

If you would like to see the exhibit, the Museum of Aviation is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.