Museum of Aviation unveils new addition to exhibit

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Museum of Aviation added a C-130 plane to its Century of Flight Exhibit.

Built-in Georgia at the Lockheed Martin Plant in Marietta, this C-130A was built originally to carry cargo.

For 13 years, this plane carried anything from rations to extra ammunition and supplies until 1970 when the plane was converted from a C-130A to an AC-130.

The “A” in AC-130 stands for attack, and this plane is equipped with some heavy firepower.

Equipped with a 105 millimeter, 40 millimeter, and 25 millimeter Gatling gun, this plane packed a serious punch. Itspent some time as a gunship during the Vietnam War

This particular plane was nicknamed the “grim reaper” for its nose art of the grim reaper. The plane was retired from active service in 1995. Afterward, it was used strictly as a teaching tool.

The AC-130 has called the Museum of Aviation its new home and will spend the foreseeable future in the museum.