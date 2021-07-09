Museum of Aviation hosts its 35th annual fundraiser and raffle Saturday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Museum of Aviation Foundation will be hosting their 35th annual auction and raffle at the Georgia National Fairgrounds this Saturday, July 10th to help fund the Museum and it’s mission.

The Museum states that their mission is to, “Preserve our Nation’s military history while growing exceptional future leaders through education and inspiration.” The Foundation plans to continually strengthen their position as a STEM center of Excellence as well as remain one of the top visitor attractions in Middle Georgia.

Raffle tickets are $100 and admits two guests as well as offers two drink tickets. Each raffle ticket enters guests in the drawing for three different prizes, with values ranging from $20,000 or a new vehicle as the grand prize, to $2,500 as the third place prize.

With multiple auctions with over 300 items to bid on (including vacation getaways), there’s many ways to help fund the museum and their efforts.

The Taste of Local Cuisine will also be offering samples of food from 20 restaurants in the Middle Georgia area.

The doors open to the fundraiser at 5:30 pm and the event ends at 9:00 pm, and will be held inside the Miller-Murphy Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

For more information and how to purchase tickets, visit the Museum of Aviation’s website with the link below:

https://museumofaviation.org/moaevents/auction-raffle-taste-local-cuisine/