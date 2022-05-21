Museum of Aviation hosting Warbird Tour this weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Museum of Aviation will host the Warbird Tour this weekend, May 20-22.

The star of the event is the B-17 Flying Fortress, one of four still in flyable condition, but the event will also feature other aircraft including a P-51 Mustang. The group responsible for bringing this event to Middle Georgia is the Commemorative Air Force, an all volunteer group that’s made it its mission to restore and preserve many different types of World War II combat aircraft in order to help educate and inspire people.

The event is happening in the Lowe Aviation Hangar of the Macon Regional Airport.

Ground tours start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

The price of admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and $20 for a family of up to five. Admission includes access to all the aircraft for cockpit tours.

You can also reserve flights on the aircraft either by contacting Commemorative Air Force at 1-855-359-2217 or visiting their website at B17TexasRaiders.org