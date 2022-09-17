Museum of Aviation helping fight hunger around the world

Volunteers packing food bags

WARNER ROBINS, Ga (41NBC/WMGT) – Rise Against Hunger and Northrop Grumman partnered with the Museum of Aviation, to pack 10,000 meals to be shipped around the world for those who struggle with hunger.

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Northrop Grumman is putting together 25 “Rise Against Hunger” events.

Over 100 volunteers packed bags of food that can feed up to a family of four. The bag is packed with rice, soy packets, dehydrated vegetables and vitamin packets.

Vice President for System Sustainment with Northrop Grumman, Scott Pfeiffer, said acts like these are a part of the company’s culture.

“I think it’s indicative of the culture within Northrop Grumman people care about their communities they care about their world and they’re proud to support these events like this where they know it’s going for a good cause”, said Pfeiffer.

Northrop Grumman looks to pack 10 million meals by 2030.