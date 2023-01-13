Museum of Aviation getting ready for Saturday’s annual ‘Run for Aviation’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 27th annual Run for Aviation races at the Museum of Aviation is happening Saturday, and the museum is hard at work prepping for the event.

Museum staff have been making grab bags for racers as well as preparing the grounds for the main event, which will include a marathon, half-marathon, 5k run/walk, and para-athletes race.

All proceeds will go to helping the museum continue its mission of telling the story of Robins Air Force Base as well as promoting the museum to a wide audience.

Communications Coordinator Lacey Meador expressed how much this event means not only to the museum, but also the staff.

“This is huge for us, because we get in over 650 racers on these grounds tomorrow,” she said. “They get to see our beautiful hangars, they get to see all of the aircraft on display, it helps promote that we are a free museum.”

Meador also emphasized the event is a great way to showcase the museum’s focus on family-friendly events.

