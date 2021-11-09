Museum of Aviation getting new playground

The Museum of Aviation has started a three phase plan for a new inclusive playground.

Phase one of the new Museum of Aviation playground.

Phase one is close to completion. The playground includes three slides, multiple climbing areas and a ground cover for easier access for people with mobility issues.

President and CEO of the Museum of Aviation Foundation, Darlene McLean, expects phase one to be complete before Thanksgiving.

The Museum of Aviation foundation received a KaBOOM! grand from Keurig Dr Pepper and donations from the Kiwanis Club in Macon, the Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation and the Morris Bank Foundation.