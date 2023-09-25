Museum of Aviation extends open hours

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — You’ll soon have more time to take in the exhibits at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

Beginning October 1, hours are returning to their pre-covid schedule.

Monday thru Saturday, the museum will be open an hour later from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will resume Sunday afternoon hours, from 1 until 5 p.m.

The museum also will be open on federal holidays, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, and Easter.

“We’re hoping to see our visitation numbers increase,” says museum CEO Jeff Brett, “We’ve seen about an 11% increase this year with extending our hours and our times, we’ll hopefully see that continue to grow and be available for the community.”

The museum says it’s excited to provide extra hours for the fall season.