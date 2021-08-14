Museum of Arts and Sciences pops up wild encounter exhibit

Thanks to funding from the downtown challenge grant, the museum is taking animals to you.

Museum of Arts and Sciences hosts pop up wildlife encounters Museum of Arts and Sciences

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Museum of Arts and Sciences is popping up at various locations with its wild encounter exhibit.

Thanks to funding from the downtown challenge grant, the museum is taking animals to you.

For the next six months, the museum is dedicating time to teach people about the animals in the museum.

Friday morning they partnered with Visit Macon to bring a possum and an owl.

The Animal Curator says each pop up they’ve hosted has attracted a few dozen people.

“Just being able to educate people about animals, for instance the possum, all the amazing things that possums do for us. I’ve actually had people walk away going, I didn’t know so much about them.”

Each pop-up the museum hosts will feature two new animals. The next pop-up location is still being determined . For more information, visit the Museum of Arts and Sciences Facebook page.