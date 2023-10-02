Museum of Aviation Foundation announces Melissa Spalding as new Vice President

Melissa Spalding (Photo: Museum of Aviation Foundation)

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation Foundation has named Melissa Spalding its new vice president.

In her new role, Spalding will integrate the museum’s three strategic priorities: preservation, inspiration and education, according to a Museum of Aviation Foundation news release.

“Spalding’s new role highlights the importance of education throughout all facets of the Museum,” the release stated.

Spalding has served at the Museum of Aviation for 27 years and has excelled as the Director of Education over the National STEM Academy. She is credited with creating hands-on, project-based educational programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The programs have expanded their reach globally, impacting thousands of students and teachers.

“Recognizing Melissa as the Museum of Aviation Vice President, not only acknowledges her tremendous impact at the Museum and in our community (but also) highlights the importance and emphasis we place on the role of education at the Museum,” Museum Foundation President/CEO Jeff Brett said.

The National STEM Academy offers a range of educational programs and experiences that are aligned with state and national educational standards, including field trips, workshops and special events conducted at the Museum, through outreach at schools and via live virtual field trips.