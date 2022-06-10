Murder charge issued in Bibb County inmate death
The GBI ruled the death of 48-year-old Carlos Shelley as homicide.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy determined a death inside the Bibb County Jail was a homicide.
The G.B.I. Medical Examiner ruled the death of 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley as homicide.
Investigators have charged 50-year-old inmate Joseph Anthony Moore, of Macon, with aggravated assault and murder in relation to Shelley’s death.
On Thursday, June 2nd, Shelley was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:00pm. Medical staff at the jail tried to revive Shelley, but he was pronounced dead by Coroner Leon Jones.