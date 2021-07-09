Multiple agencies looking for Nastasha Brown

Jessica Brown, mother of Nastasha,has not stopped looking for her daughter.

COCHRAN, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT)— The Cochran Police Department requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and multiple state agencies to help find Nastasha Brown. She’s the missing 13-year-old from Cochran.

Jessica Brown, Nastasha’s mom, says she has not stopped looking for her daughter since she went missing.

She has walked around the city knocking on doors looking everywhere for clues.

“I just want you to know Nastasha, I love you and I’ll never give up on you I promise, I’m going to keep looking,” said Nastasha’s Mother.

The community hasorganized search parties to find anyone who may have last seen her.

Brown’s grandmother had a message for her granddaughter.

“We love you and miss you, so please come home, if there’s anything that you can do yourself to get out of the situation, do it baby.”

The family says they just want Nastasha home, and pleads if anyone knows anything, call police.

If you have any information, call the Cochran Police Department at (478) 934-6282.