MTA “Spirit of Macon” mural vandalized

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — “The Spirit of Macon” mural on the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority has been vandalized.

Jami Gaudet with the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority reached out and told 41NBC that someone had used spray-paint to vandalize the mural. Gaudet says she is working to see if any surveillance footage from local businesses caught who the suspect behind the vandalism could be.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they are still working on the report to investigate the incident.

