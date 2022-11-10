MTA reminding veterans about free bus ride program ahead of Veterans Day

As Veterans Day approaches, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority is reminding veterans they can ride free on any MTA bus route forever.

The veteran “ride forever” effort started in 2019. MTA offers any U.S. military veteran honorably discharged from military service to ride all MTA fixed route buses for free.

Veterans must be 65 or older and be a Macon resident. You do need to apply for the program.

Just bring proof of age and service as well as a veteran ID or driver’s license indicating military service.

“We wanted to express our gratitude in a more tangible way, and we thought no better way to do that than to let our veterans who are 65 years old and over ride for free for the rest of their lives,” MTA spokeswoman Jami Gaudet said.

If you are a veteran and want to apply for the “ride forever” program, click here for more information.