MTA partners with Mercer University to welcome new electric bus

The new bus known as 'Toby', will take students to downtown Macon for a night out or to the grocery store.

Mercer University partners with Macon-bibb Transit Authority to welcome new electric bus MTA

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A new ride is hitting the streets at Mercer University. Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority partnered with Mercer to welcome its first electric bus to campus.

Mercer is retiring the original MTA bus that was around for about 7 years. The new bus known as ‘Toby’, will take students to downtown Macon for a night out or to the grocery store.

To get on the bus, just present your student ID. Craig Ross, President and CEO of MTA, says this electric bus is the third one they have.

“It’s just one step more that the Macon transit authority is trying to do for the community, matter of fact hopefully this time next year we’ll have 14 electric buses so standby, because this is going to keep going,” said Ross.

The new bus has two routes. The shopping route runs on Saturday’s from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The downtown route runs Thursday though Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.