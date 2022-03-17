MTA offers 41 days of free bus rides

Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Transit Authority is letting riders aboard the bus for free for 41 days.

According to a release from MTA, From Monday, March 21st to Saturday, April 30, Bus fare on all MTA buses will be absolutely free– this includes free for fixed route travel, free for approved paratransit travel. MTA says they’d like to do this as a thank you to current riders as well as an enticement to give MTA a try.

MTA CEO Craig Ross says, “With rising fuel costs and inflation, people need a break, and we’ve devised 41 Days of Free to provide one.”

MTA CFO, Lee Brown, adds, “We know people are hurting and we want to help.”

MTA says everyone must continue to wear masks upon the buses, and inside the MTA Transfer Center as the federal mask mandate remains in effect until at least April 18th.