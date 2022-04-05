MTA offering new driver training program

The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority partnered with Central Georgia Technical College to create the Train the Trainer program.

Prior to the program, new MTA staff would get their training directly from CGTC. Now, MTA has someone from within to train new hires.

We spoke with the Vice President of Economic Development for CGTC about the partnership.



“When you think about it, the organizations that are involved, Work Source Macon-Bibb, Central Georgia Tech, and Macon Transit, we all have a significant impact on the region, and on the individuals here in the region, so that’s why it’s an incredible opportunity for us to be a part of the partnership and being able to employ that training was phenomenal,” Andrea Griner said.



Darrel Lester was the first to receive the training from CGTC. His training will now help future MTA drivers gain their passenger endorsement.