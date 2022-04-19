MTA changes mask policy following federal judge’s decision

The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority has lifted its mask mandate after nearly two years following a ruling made by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Mizelle that said travel mask mandates were unlawful.

MTA says masks are now optional.



MTA driver Jasmine Flemming said she was “shocked” and “amazed” when she heard the news.

MTA’s CEO Craig Ross says several bus drivers were assaulted while the mask mandate was in place.



“The longer this has gone on, the more issues that we’re having with ridership,” Ross said. “Not wearing masks correctly or not wanting to wear them at all. We’ve had three of our bus operators assaulted.”

Michal Hokanson, the North Central Health District’s public information officer, says the health district still recommends masks for those who are immuno-compromised.

“If they have an extenuating circumstance, a chronic condition where getting Covid may exacerbate the situation or may lead to more severe outcomes of Covid-19, they should definitely take all the measurements possible,” Hokanson said.



Uber and Delta Airlines also lifted their mask mandates.



Delta released a statement that said in part: “We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as Covid-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus.”