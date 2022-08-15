Motorcyclist killed in Riverside Drive accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. It happened Saturday night around 7:48p.m..

It was reported that a motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and then slid into the northbound lanes of travel. The motorcyclist was struck by a second vehicle that was headed north on Riverside Drive . The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Miley. It was stated that the occupants of the two other vehicles were not injured.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Quade Raymond Cabral of Marietta.

This fatal collision is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this collision is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator.