Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on Thomaston Road

A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle Monday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle Monday night.

It happened just after 9:30 on Thomaston Road near Heath Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say they were told a Hyundai Venue, driven by a 29-year-old Macon woman, was traveling west on Thomaston when it attempted to make a left turn into Circle K. The Hyundai collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling east on Thomaston Road.

The 63-year-old man who was operating the motorcycle was taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

The crash is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have additional information.