Motorcycle wreck in Houston County leaves one dead

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In the early hours of Sunday, a man was killed in a wreck on I-75 South in Houston County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were sent to a crash on I-75 South around 12:27 a.m. on Sunday where they found an accident involving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a Jeep Compass, and a semi-tractor trailer.

Witness Statements and roadway evidence helped troopers determine that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver, Christopher Bostwick of Locust Grove, lost control and laid the motorcycle on its side. Its reported that the motorcycle continued to slide for several hundred feet, and that moments after coming to rest, Bostwick was struck by an unknown tractor trailer. The tractor trailer didn’t stop and continued south.

The Jeep Compass struck Bostwick, then pulled to the side of the interstate.

Bostwick was pronounced dead at the scene. The Southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for about 2 and a half hours.