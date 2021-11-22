Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Rocky Creek Road, coroner confirms

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with another vehicle Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:45 at Rocky Creek Road and Lions Place.

A Honda Accord, driven by a 24-year-old female, was making a left turn from Lions Place onto Rocky Creek Road when a Kawasaki Ninja ZX600, driven by 40-year-old Jason Alford Bennett, struck the Honda, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Coroner Luann Stone pronounced Bennett dead on scene.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and is in stable condition. No one else was injured.