Mother’s Day spending expected to reach $30 billion, florists in Middle Georgia ready for demand

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Mother’s Day approaches, Middle Georgia florists are preparing for a busy weekend with the National Retail Federation predicting more than $30 billion to be spent on gifts for moms this year. Flowers and greeting cards remain the top choices, with nearly $300 being the average amount spent per person.

Jon Mayer, owner of Lawrencer Mayer Florist in Macon, says his store offers a wide range of options for mom, including chocolates, candles and plants.

“But flowers are by far number one,” Mayer said.

Rachel Berrier, owner of Blooming Girls Flower Shop, agrees.

“Flowers mean a lot to moms,” she said. “Everybody loves them. They just brighten people’s day.”

Drew Bailey Clarke of Dawn Apothecary encourages people to appreciate their mothers every day, not just on Mother’s Day.

“Do something nice for the person who raised you from the time you were little,” she says.

Dawn Apothecary will be hosting a Mother’s Day special tea party and skincare event on Saturday with sessions at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. at their Warner Robins location at 506 Osigian Blvd.