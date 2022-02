Morning business Report: Valentine’s Day set to break spending records

Valentine’s Day is set to be the second-highest on record. American’s are expected to spend an average of $174.41 per person on Valentine’s Day gifts according to National Retail Federation.

JetBlue Airlines have dropped to the lowest spot on Wall Street Journals annual rankings of U.S. airlines.

Restaurant and bar whiskey sales continue to grow, up 53% from the prior year.