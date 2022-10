Morning Business Report: Twitter up 22% after Elon Musk deal is revived

Twitter shares up 22% after Elon Musk deal revived. A deal could happen as soon as Friday, sources told CNBC.

Goodwillfinds.com is a new website that sells used items. It currently has 100-thousand items with more to be added.

Tupperware is offering a curated product selection at Target to grow its brand with younger consumers.