Morning Business Report: Twitter suing Elon Musk over takeover bid

President Biden heads to the middle east visiting Israel and Saudi Arabia to try and drive down gas prices by repairing relations.

The Euro and the U.S. dollar are at a parity for the first time in 20 years. This makes it cheaper for Americans to travel to Europe.

BMW plans to charge a monthly access fee for vehicle features like heated seats.

Twitter is suing Elon Musk over his attempt to walk away from his $44 billion takeover bid, seeking to force him to honor the terms of the deal.