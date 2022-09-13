Morning Business Report: Twitter stockholders plan to vote on Musk buyout

Twitter stockholders today will vote on the buyout by Elon Musk even though it tangled up in the courts.

Amtrak is preemptively canceling trips on three of its long-distance routes due to a possible strike by two of the country’s largest rail unions.

The number of dry-cleaning establishments are falling in the U.S. due to COVID-19 and clothing trends.

Starbucks will unveil its “reinvention” today. It plans to address efficiency and improve employee turnover rates.