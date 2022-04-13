Morning Business Report: Twitter shareholder suing Elon Musk

Union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines says rising fatigue among pilots is a threat to the airline’s safety.

Travel experts seeing upswing in American vacation planning for spring and summer. Airfares are up 20 percent now then they were pre-pandemic.

Record number of small businesses raising their prices in response to inflation.

Twitter shareholder is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk because he failed to disclose his 5% stake in the social media company.