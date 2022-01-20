Morning Business Report: Starbucks suspends plan for mandatory vaccinations

Starbucks has suspended its plan to require baristas to get vaccinated or receive weekly testing. This follows the supreme court ruling stating that large private employers did not have to enforce vaccination or testing.

Due to the pandemic, people working from home are trying to secure more favorable financial terms. Occupancy fraud is up 13 percent from last year as people look to claim their residences in lower tax states.

Proctor & Gamble says personal healthcare products will get more expensive. This stems from higher commodity and freight costs.