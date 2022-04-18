Morning Business Report: Several million workers out during COVID pandemic plan to stay out indefinitely

Several million workers out of the U.S. workforce during COVID-19 pandemic plan to stay out indefinitely. The Wall Street Journal reports some have persistent illness fears and physical impairments.

Auto industry analysts expect the car shortage to last through the year and into the next.

Thousands of people have complained on a consumer website, saying they got sick after eating Lucky Charms. The FDA is investigating the matter. General Mills said they found no evidence of illnesses linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms.