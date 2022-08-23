Morning Business Report: Pfizer and BioNTech create booster shot targeting Omicron

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the FDA to authorize updated COVID booster shots that target the Omicron subvariant.

Ford slashes 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs as it transitions to electric vehicles.

Coffee and pastry shops are avoiding the inflation hit that restaurants have seen.

A CNBC/Momentive poll finds Americans worry that student debt forgiveness could have unintended consequences. Respondents were mixed on whether student loan debt should be forgiven.