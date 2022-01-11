Morning Business Report: Pfizer aiming to release COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron

Pfizer is aiming to create a COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant by March. Elsewhere, the White House says private insurers can cover up to eight rapid COVID-19 tests a month.

The Omicron variant is also slowing deliveries of some food, reported by John Catsimatides, owner of East Coast supermarket chain Gristedes.

Potential shortage of meat and eggs are being reported.

Turkey Hill is offering free ice cream for life if you can guess it’s new ‘mystery flavor’. Guess correctly on their company’s website and win a 48-ounce container of ice cream per month.