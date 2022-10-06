Morning Business Report: Oil prices expected to be higher after OPEC Plus cut oil production

Edward Smart,

OPEC Plus will be producing less oil soon, driving prices higher. The cut of two million barrels a day represents about 2 percent of global oil production.

Calls back to the office for full-time work are a lot softer lately as some CEO’s say they plan to lay off workers.

Enrollment declines and underfunding have hit the higher education system hard. Post-pandemic, a number of colleges are in financial jeopardy.

Categories: Featured, Morning Business Report
Tags: , , , ,

Related