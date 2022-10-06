Morning Business Report: Oil prices expected to be higher after OPEC Plus cut oil production

OPEC Plus will be producing less oil soon, driving prices higher. The cut of two million barrels a day represents about 2 percent of global oil production.

Calls back to the office for full-time work are a lot softer lately as some CEO’s say they plan to lay off workers.

Enrollment declines and underfunding have hit the higher education system hard. Post-pandemic, a number of colleges are in financial jeopardy.