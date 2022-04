Morning Business Report: Oil executives called to testify about high gas prices

Big oil executives have been called by democrats to ask questions about high gas prices.

The FDA is investigating illnesses linked to Lucky Charms. Consumers have complained that they began vomiting after eating Lucky Charms cereal.

KIA America secures multi-year naming rights to The Forum.

JetBlue Airways have made a $3.6 billion all-cash offer for spirit airlines.