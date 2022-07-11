Morning Business Report: National average for gasoline at $4.70 a gallon

GasBuddy says the national average for a gallon of gasoline is at $4.70 a gallon. Every day Americans are spending $125 million less on gas vs 25 days ago.

USPS’ rate hiked up first-class mail prices by 6.5% Sunday. The Postmaster General said Americans should get used to uncomfortable postage rates.

The Department of Transportation warns airlines to stop charging extra for seating kids with family. This comes after consumer complaints against airlines are up more than 300% above pre-pandemic levels.