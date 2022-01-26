Morning Business Report: Home renting costs reach all time high

A Wall Street Journal investigation finds more than 130 federal judges unlawfully ruled cases involving companies in which their families held a financial interest.

The back up of container ships at the southern California ports are still breaking records. This back up is driving up inflation and delaying products.

Home renting costs have set a new all-time high. The median price for a two-bedroom rose to $1,698, a 14.1 percent year-over-year rise.