U.S. home prices are dropping at the fastest pace since 2009. Black Knight says median home prices are down 2% since their June peak.

Norwegian Cruise Lines are eliminating COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements.

Fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle.

Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item and its letting customers choose.