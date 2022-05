Morning Business Report: Home affordability at nearly the worst on record

Home affordability at nearly the worst on record. The average rate on 30-year fixed started this year at 3.29% and hit 5.55% on Monday.

The labor market is predicted to fully recapture all jobs lost during the pandemic by August.

Crocs has teamed up with General Mills for cereal shoes. Right now only Crocs Cinnamon Toast Crunch is available, the rest coming in July.