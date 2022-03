Morning Business Report: GM set to produce their first electric vehicle

Interest rates are expected to go up for the first time in 3 years.

Pfizer and BioNTech have asked U.S. health regulators to authorize a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 years and older.

AMC Movie Theatre plans to invest $28 million in a gold and silver mine.

GM will begin production next week on the Cadillac LYRIQ, the brand’s first EV model.