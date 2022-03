Morning Business Report: Gas prices reaching an all time high

Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones, iPads, and Macs today as it hosts its first event of 2022.

Gas prices are now just 4 cents from an all time high. GasBuddy expects the high prices to be around for months.

Sony is releasing two new versions of the Walkman. New players start at $1,600, gold-plated models cost as much as $3,200.